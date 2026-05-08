SALCOMBE Estuary Rowing Club returned from the 2026 World Pilot Gig Rowing Championships in the Isles of Scilly with standout results, fierce racing, and a reputation for being one of the most spirited clubs both on and off the water.
A breathtaking, edge‑of‑your‑seat sprint to the line saw the ladies masters storm into silver, holding off a field in one of the most dramatic finishes of the entire championships. Their performance was hailed by spectators as “the race of the day”.
In another fiercely contested showdown, the ladies supervets powered through a tight pack to secure bronze, crossing the line just seconds behind the leaders. Their composure under pressure and relentless drive earned huge admiration across the fleet.
Outside of the podium spots there were still strong results across the board, not least the men’s supervets coming in fifth place.
The men’s vets secured a solid mid‑fleet result in one of the most competitive categories of the championships, finishing 15th.
A gritty performance in a stacked field from the men’s A, with the crew pushing through every leg of the course, brought them 22nd.
A determined row with strong consistency across all races saw the ladies A come home in 23rd, plus the ladies B were 57th and the men’s B 89th.
Beyond the results, Salcombe made their presence felt across the islands with trademark camaraderie, colour, and celebration.
From cheering every crew home to lighting up the evenings with unstoppable energy, the club once again proved why they’re known as one of the most vibrant and united teams in the gig rowing community.
With podium finishes, top‑tier performances, and a club spirit that turned heads across the islands, Salcombe Estuary Rowing Club returns home inspired, motivated, and already looking toward the 2027 season.
Salcombe rowed big, raced hard, and celebrated even harder — exactly as the Scillies should be.
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