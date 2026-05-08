THE Salcombe Yawl Blue Fleet, for classic designs, attracted an excellent entry of 17 boats with no shortage of talent and well-prepared boats competing for the Elizabeth Mary Cup, reports Tim Fells.
As the fleet rigged on Saturday, the heavens opened and the temperature dropped leaving many crews questioning their clothing choices.
Race Officer, Roger Guess, faced with a solid Easterly breeze and a low tide elected to set a course which sent the fleets to sea to try and keep the numerous Open Meeting and Club racers apart for as long as possible.
Off a start that caught two boats premature, Toby Strauss and Ken Comrie in their first competitive outing in Y15, nailed the first beat to lead onto the long run out to sea.
Tim Fells and Phil Magee in the equally venerable Y17 quickly snatched the lead and had extended a good lead on the exit from the harbour at which point the wind swung to the NE and brought the chasing pack onto their heels.
At the leeward mark Tim and Phil just held the inside overlap on Toby and Ken and from this point on the two boats were locked in a match race all the way to the line with Tim and Phil taking the first gun by no more than a boat length – great racing!
Simon Dawes and Steve Walter in Y150 took a well-earned third. All crews then raced ashore in search of a hot bath.
Saturday provided drier conditions but a much lighter and patchier breeze on top of a strong ebbing tide.
Race Officer for the day, Ian Stewart, had no option other than to set all fleets on a windward-leeward within the town section of the harbour. Tim and Phil navigated their way up the beat to bring Y15 round Blackstone Mark with a narrow lead and on to a long, tortuous run down to Crossways.
Having got their noses ahead they were the first to cross the tide to the town side and the sanctuary of slacker tide and were able to extend away to take the gun on a shortened one-lap course. James Greenhill and local Youth Squad star Charlie McKenzie were travelling fast in Y138 to escape the pack and secure second ahead of Toby and Ken who recovered well to bring Y15 home in third.
The second race had a little more breeze and a little less tide. Freddie and John Smithers in another reborn old boat, Y19, took off up the first beat like a scalded cat to never be challenged.
The chasing pack had brief glimpses of them when they were slowed in the more congested parts of the course, but they came home well clear for their first gun.
Behind them Tim and Phil were in scramble mode after a poor first beat but managed to eventually shake off James and Charlie to pull into second which was enough to give them the event with a race to spare.
Forecasts for Sunday were universally in favour of there being no wind at all. Much to everyone’s surprise a sea-breeze established at a remarkably early 9am and built to give a fabulous last race in perfect Salcombe conditions.
Race Officer for the day, Clive Jacobs, set an excellent long-distance course to maximise competitors’ enjoyment. Off the start line the breeze shifted right, burying those on the Portlemouth shore including Tim and Phil who trailed the fleet up to Blackstone.
After the long run to Saltstone, Simon and Nicki Dobson in Y112, had sailed the tides expertly to take the lead but on the long beat back to Blackstone in a building breeze, Toby and Ken put the hammer down in Y15 to extend away into a lead that grew and grew.
An hour later, they crossed the line to a very impressive gun that secured second overall.
Tim and Phil who had been battling away in mid fleet finally found the right buttons to pull Y17 up into second at the line from Freddie and John in Y19, a great race for the 70-year-old boats. James and Charlie brought Y138 home in fourth to take the third place on the podium.
The first Salcombe Yawl Open of the season always brings a little extra anticipation, and the 2026 Bartons Red Fleet Open over the Early May Bank Holiday did not disappoint, reports Paul Rayson.
A strong fleet gathered at Salcombe Yacht Club, with several boats emerging in fresh livery and a few new ownership combinations keen to see how they would fare in the Red Fleet.
The format made full use of the long weekend: one race on Saturday afternoon, two back-to-back races on Sunday, and a final race on Monday morning, with three results to count.
Saturday - a wet but proper opening test
Saturday's weather did its best to dampen the early enthusiasm. A very heavy downpour arrived just as boats were being rigged, followed by persistent rain for the rest of the afternoon. More than one sailor discovered that their waterproofs may not have survived the winter quite as well as hoped.
With Race One coinciding with low water on a spring tide, the race officer set an excellent course, starting and finishing from the club line, with a trip out to Starehole Bay and two laps to Gara Rock. After a general recall and black flag, the fleet got away onto a busy first beat towards Blackstone Rocks, with plenty of early place changing.
Once past Blackstone the race began to settle. Will and Mandy Henderson (168) led the way, with Paul and Anna Rayson (178) in close pursuit.
The two boats battled around the course before finishing in that order. Behind them there was plenty of movement, with Iain McGregor and Rob Adams looking well placed for a podium until gear failure ended their race. John and Katy Meadowcroft kept clear of the trouble to take third.
By the finish, a band of wet and cold sailors made rapid progress towards hot showers and dry clothes. The general consensus was that everyone was wetter than expected, if not quite wetter than a mermaid's flannel.
Sunday - classic Salcombe snakes and ladders
Sunday brought a slightly kinder forecast, with light rain, light wind and the ever-present influence of a spring tide.
The racing moved into the harbour, where the combination of shifts, tidal lanes and pressure differences produced a full-on game of snakes and ladders. Post-race reports suggested that for many crews there had been rather more snakes than ladders.
Race Two was sailed over a relatively short harbour course. Will and Mandy Henderson (168) again mastered the tricky conditions to take the win, followed by John Burn and Tris Stone (170) in second and Greg and Emily Hoar (145) in third.
Race Three followed back-to-back. The weather had brightened, but the breeze remained light and tactical. Nick and Ann Jackson (160) nailed the start and sailed away to take a comfortable win. Behind them the racing was tight, with constant place changes before Dan Bridger (159) secured second and the Hendersons (168) added a third to their scoreline.
On Sunday evening, the fleet was kindly hosted by Class Chairman Mike Knowles for his annual drinks.
Much of the chatter focused on Monday's final race, with a number of teams still in contention for the podium in what had become a relatively high-scoring series.
Monday - Salcombe at its finest
Monday delivered the finale everyone had been hoping for. Blue skies returned, and as the fleet sailed out a good southerly breeze had filled in across the harbour. It was Salcombe at its best.
The race officer set a long course for the final showdown, giving the fleet a proper test. Early on, Olly Turner and Chris Skelhorn (186), together with John Burn and Tris Stone (170), looked to have broken clear. On the beat back from Saltstone, however, Will and Mandy Henderson (168) worked their way through to join the leading pair, setting up a three-boat fight for the front.
A little way behind, David Greening and Fran Gifford (177) were locked in a close dual with Paul and Anna Rayson (178) for fourth and fifth. On the penultimate run they closed the gap to the leaders, suddenly turning the finish into a five-boat contest.
At the gun, Will and Mandy Henderson (168) took the win from John Burn and Tris Stone (170), with David Greening and Fran Gifford (177) third.
Overall
After three varied days of racing, Will and Mandy Henderson (168) were worthy overall winners. John Burn and Tris Stone (170) finished second, with Paul and Anna Rayson (178) completing the podium in third.
As seems only right in Salcombe, prizegiving was held in sunshine, with sailors refuelling on an excellent BBQ and enjoying generous prizes from event sponsor Bartons Solicitors.
It was a cracking start to the Red Fleet season; testing tides, close racing, good humour and the full range of bank holiday weather. Roll on the next Open, 23-25 May 2026.
Photography courtesy of Lucy Burn.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.