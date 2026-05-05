ROB Miles came out on top in Bigbury Golf Club’s mixed Stableford competition on Thursday, April 23.
He led the 31-strong field home with 35 points and was closely followed by Keith Ridley and Bryan Truscott, both of whom carded 34pts.
The highest scoring lady in the competition and only two behind with a score of 32 points was Sarah West.
Two days later, 23 ladies played in a Stableford competition and some players’ scores will have meant early season handicap reductions.
Margaret Taylor won Division One with a good score of 39 points.
Countback was needed to separate Vanessa Mabelle and Lynn Parker who were two shots behind with 37 points. The computer showed it was Vanessa second with Lynn third.
Division Two was very competitive and it was won by Juliet Manners with 34 points. There were two players just one point behind, Eve Naylor and Jane Cooke and the countback showed it was Eve in second and Jane third.
There were two birdies bagged and Division One winner Margaret had a good day recording hers on the 10th. Jan Williams also had hers on the 10th.
On Sunday, April 26, there were 43 gents playing on the course in their Stableford competition. Again, the scoring was very competitive and countback came into play.
Division One was the first countback needed with both Keith Naylor and David Shields scoring 39 points. The computer showed Keith to be first, with David second. And in third place with just one point less was Steve Ryder.
Winning Division Two with his score of 36 points was Paul Weedon. And the computer came into play again with both Will Bailey and Wesley Vermigle scoring 35 points. On countback, Will was second and Wesley third.
There were four birdie twos on the day, Ian Harris and David Shields on the seventh and Simon Hill and David Wilson on the 17th.
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