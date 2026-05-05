THURLESTONE
ON Sunday, April 26, Thurlestone’s men had a medal competition with a knockout qualifier for the top players.
There were 49 entries and the weather was fair, setting it up for a good game. The winner was Mark Knight (10) with nett 71 followed by Dave Eva (2) also nett 71, and Steve Pike (-1) with nett 72.
The midweek Stableford competition on Tuesday (Apr 28) had good weather conditions and 44 players entered.
Mark Drew came out on top with an excellent 41 points, followed by Malcolm Franks on 38 points and new club captain Ken Riley on 36 points. There were only three birdie twos and congratulations go to Malcolm Franke, Mark Greaterox and Ken Lee.
The ladies’ Devon League team were in action on Monday against Stover ladies at home. There were wins from Jane Mason, Jane Mahood, Maggie Best and Sue Ansley plus a half from Shona Wilson. Thurlestone won 9-4.5 and had lovely weather conditions apart from difficult greens, required some good putting.
Both Jan Brooking (Division One) and Nikki Smith (Division Two) represented Thurlestone Golf Club in the County Prize Finals Day (Stableford) at Staddon Golf Club on Tuesday.
Ladies captain Heather Spencer was delighted to report that Nikki finished eighth overall and Jan third. Nikki finished 17th in Division Two and Jan (pictured) finished first in Division One with an excellent 32 points. Very well played to both ladies.
Only 10 pairs of ladies played a Qualifier Greensome competition on Wednesday, April 31, which was reduced to nine holes due to very strong winds.
The winners were Janice Croke & Jane Mahood with 18 points from Sue Ansley & Jane Smyth with 16 points and Victoria Gibbens & Claire Guard with 15 points.
Trolleys were blowing over and balls were blowing off the greens, but Sarah Loader and Margaret Ryan still managed to score the only birdie two on the 3rd hole, well done.
On April 30, a blustery day awaited neighbours Bigbury Seniors from across the Avon. With both teams experienced in dealing with windy conditions, Thurlestone Seniors took full advantage of course knowledge.
Match Captain Geoff Holt and partner Mark Greatorex won a closely contested match 2&1. Jim Stewart and Owen Rees followed with a 3&2 victory.
Thurlestone lost the third match but John Mahood and Greg Cooper then steadied the ship with another close game winning 2&1. Ian Linkins and Thurlestone Club Captain Ken Riley ensured the match victory, winning 3&2.
Overall, a 4-2 victory secured a second straight win for Thurlestone seniors. Nearest the pin for Thurlestone was Greg Cooper and Phil Davidson for Bigbury.
Moving onto Saturday, May 2, and the Kennedy Cup. This competition comprises two separate rounds of golf, the first being a Bogey competition in early May and the second being a Medal round played in July, both rounds are from White tees.
The two winners play each other in a Matchplay final. The winner of the Bogey competition was Malcolm Franck with +3 from Mason Seward and Stuart Reed with +1. There were five birdie twos scored and congratulations go to Sean Massingham, Mason Seward, Andrew Swan and Zach Parker who got two of them.
Pictured is Jan Brooking at Staddon, representing Thurlestone in the Devon County finals day.
DARTMOUTH
There were Waltz competitions with Mulligans for ladies on both courses at Dartmouth this week.
After glorious sunshine the previous day, everyone had been looking forward to similar conditions - Jan Cousins even had brought shorts out for the first time this year. Sadly, the only reward for shorts was potential hypothermia as the wind seemed to have started in the Arctic and was making its presence very much felt.
On the Championship course, there was an initial discussion about missing out the fourteenth and fifteenth to shorten the competition but a definite Arctic blast as the first group reached the eighth tee caused a rapid change to nine holes only.
The Dartmouth course ladies were, as ever, more sensible and had decided on nine holes from the start.
Scoring well on the triple point holes is obviously key and it was Chris Mushens on the Championship and Sharon Jones on the Dartmouth who made the most of the opportunities.
Chris had 37 points, ahead of Chris Aresti on 34, whilst Sharon Jones’ 38 had her one ahead of second-placed Sue Warren.
Midweek, the course was very pleased to host the Rotary Charity Day, sponsored by local firm BBH Architects, who are celebrating fifty years since being established in Dartmouth by Bob Benns. Bob played in the competition with Joe Kirby, but sadly they don’t appear in the winner’s list.
Following a shotgun start, the format was a Pairs Texas Scramble. Twos aren’t unusual in a Scramble but often come on a par three rather than a par four.
Shot of the day therefore had to be Bobby Wotton’s second on the sixth hole - partner Pete Hannaford’s tee shot had put them in range for Bobby’s six iron, which cleared the bunker, curved onto the green and finished in the hole. It’s that kind of shot and result that makes golf worth playing!
The day itself was very successful and saw in the region of £1,500 raised for local charities. Many thanks to all who took part.
1st: John Grattan & Alistair Rennie 65
2nd: Andy Birss & Paul Brown 66
3rd: David Wonnacott & Jack Wonnacott 67
The early starters had the best of the weather for Saturday’s Mixed Stableford, with the forecast rain arriving much earlier and heavier than expected. For the majority of players, and certainly for the winners, front nine scores were better than the back nine, reflecting the deteriorating conditions.
Kevin Eighteen topped Division One with 38 points, ahead of Alan Foot (36pts), and Division Two was led by Jules Vincent (37pts) and Nigel Osborne (35pts).
Not long after the Stableford finished, the rain became very heavy, causing the abandonment of the Dartmoor League match against Stover, which will be rearranged in due course.
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