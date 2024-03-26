Handicap Spring Series Race 3 After an improved turnout the previous week, numbers were once again down as the weather forecast no doubt deterred some.
Victory, went to Tim and Fran in the Lark. John and James finished second, while Andrew and Tris unfortunately did not finish. 1st Tim and Fran Lark2nd John Burn and James Greenhill
Race Officer Dan Bridger had much to ponder as he contemplated his course options, writes John Burn.
No wind, lots of wind, too much wind, not to mention the sun, rain, and hail—you name it, he had it. He settled for 5-X-5-X-5, with the X mark being placed in the middle of the estuary between the line and Millbay. Tim Fells and Frances Gifford, sailing a Lark, were joined by the two Merlin Rockets of Andrew and Tris Squire along with John Burn and James Greenhill.
Strong squalls and hail meant the course was shortened.