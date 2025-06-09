PLYMOUTH Argyle midfielder Jordan Houghton has turned down the offer of a new contract with the club.
The 29-year-old midfielder has confirmed he will depart Home Park to join League One rivals Stevenage.
Houghton made 184 appearances for Argyle, over two spells. In 2016, he spent two months on loan with the Greens, from his first professional club, Chelsea, and played ten times for Derek Adams’ League Two play-off chasing Pilgrims.
After time with Doncaster Rovers and Milton Keynes Dons, Houghton returned to Argyle, this time under Ryan Lowe and in Sky Bet League One. He was a mainstay in the midfield as Argyle won promotion in 2022/23, and continued that form well into the Devon club’s stint in the Championship.
He said: “Leaving a club is never easy, especially a club where you have so many amazing memories on and off the pitch. Plymouth will always have a special place in our hearts.
“I didn’t make this decision lightly, but I feel this was ultimately the right decision for myself, my career and my family. I want to thank everyone at Argyle, former managers, teammates and most of all the fans for all your support over the years.”
His exit comes just days after goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw confirmed he had signed for Sky Bet Championship side Norwich City for an undisclosed fee.
Argyle brought him in just after the start of last season from Blackpool, following Michael Cooper’s departure to Sheffield United, and he went on to play 22 games for the club.
But whilst two depart, Argyle have also added two new faces to their ranks for next season.
Defender Jack MacKenzie, 25, arrives on a three-year contract from Aberdeen, where he helped the Dons win the Scottish Cup, while midfielder Bradley Ibrahim, 20, has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee from Hertha Berlin.
