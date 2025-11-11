KSHC 1s v Ashmoor 1s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Ladies Hockey Club first team travelled to Totnes to play Ashmoor Ladies firsts on Saturday, November 8.
After a 2-week break from matches, the team were keen to get back on the pitch to test themselves against third in the league.
The game started with equal possession and both teams were building opportunities, with the cougars scoring first. A wide pass from a penalty corner from Julia was wonderfully controlled by Amy on the post and pushed past the keeper.
Their second goal came shortly after. A fluid string of passes was capped off with a pinpoint cross from Violet into Julia in front of goal, followed by a textbook reverse hit into the back of the net.
Ashmoor then won a string of penalty corners of their own, but the defence stood strong and this frustrated the opposition. Goalkeeper Sophie made some exceptional saves. At halftime, the score stood at 0-2.
The second half started with lots of possession and attacking territory for the cougars, resulting in lots more scoring potential. Violet found Budge with a perfect pass into space, who drove it into their goal with real class and composure.
At 0-3 the game was not over. Ashmoor capitalised on a couple of mistakes and scored twice, to bring the game to 3-2 with about a minute to go.
Keep the ball was the mission and it was mission accomplished. The final whistle went to great delight of the KS team.
They remain undefeated and continue having a great season so far!
KSHC 2s v Torbay 1s
Kingsbridge & Salcombe second team hosted a strong Torbay side for their fifth game of the season.
The home side started brightly, applying early pressure and were rewarded just eight minutes in when Emma opened the scoring, finishing off a fantastic move set up by Violet, who was superb up front throughout the match.
The pressure continued, and at the 30-minute mark, Darcey doubled the lead — once again from a brilliant assist by Violet, whose creativity and link-up play caused Torbay constant problems. Torbay pulled one back before halftime, making it 2–1 at the break.
Tensions were high in a second half that was hard-fought, going right down to the wire with no further goals.
Kingsbridge defended bravely and battled for every ball to hold onto their lead. JL was outstanding in goal, making a string of fantastic diving saves and showing great composure under pressure. Her positive energy and determination at the back earned her the well-deserved player of the match award.
Up front, Violet, Emma and Fi were excellent, linking up beautifully to create chances and keep the Torbay defence on the back foot. Poppy, Lisa, Alice, and Nicky were brilliant down the wings and through the middle, bringing energy, control, and great movement throughout the game.
At the back, Charlotte, Sophie, Mel and Izzy were rock-solid, providing strong, reliable defending to keep the opposition at bay.
It was a well-deserved win for the 2s, full of teamwork, quick passing, and great spirit. Every player played their heart out and should be incredibly proud of the performance. A fantastic result against a tough side.
