STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police’s latest SW Peninsula League win came by five goals to one away at Middlezoy Rovers.
Ben Aldous (2), Saul Vanes, Jesse Howe and former Buckland Athletic man Will Hughes found the net for a Stoke side who are on a roll- that is now 26 goals scored in their last five outings in all competitions.
This victory paired with Newton Abbot Spurs’ 3-1 loss at home to Cullompton Rangers closes the gap between the two.
Lloyd White scored twice for Cully and their other goal came from Lewis Hill whilst Toby Pullman was on target for Spurs. A red card for Finn Pearse gave Spurs an uphill battle and they were unable to build on their win against Bridport FC the game prior.
Cullompton have taken third place off of Spurs as a result and now Stoke are just one point behind them in fifth, with a game in hand.
With the top two, Bridport and Bovey Tracey AFC, not in action, the Bees have edged closer to them as well.
This weekend, Stoke welcome Ilminster Town to Broadley Lane but not before they visit Teignmouth AFC at Coombe Valley tomorrow night.
