Kingsbridge RFC Women 5 - 0 Saltash Women
IN what proved to be the toughest challenge of the season so far for Kingsbridge RFC Women, the top-of-the-table showdown delivered 80 minutes of relentless rugby, ending in a hard-fought 5–0 win.
For 65 minutes, the scoreboard stood stubbornly at 0–0, both sides refusing to give an inch in a fiercely contested battle.
The first half saw Kingsbridge dominate territory, repeatedly pinning the opposition inside their 22. Despite sustained pressure and several promising phases, a breakthrough remained elusive.
After the break, the momentum swung, and Saltash returned the favour, forcing Kingsbridge deep into our own 22 and making every exit a challenge.
Kingsbridge’s defence had to be watertight, and it was. Fiona Hutchings and Hannah Gale led the charge with some thunderous tackles that set the tone and lifted the squad when the pressure mounted. There were flashes of exciting attacking play throughout, though it’s clear there’s still plenty to build on.
The decisive moment came from sheer determination. On her debut for the women’s team, Maggie Moore sparked the attack with a smart offload to Connie Eastwood, who drove hard at the gain line before releasing Hayley Hopkins.
With her trademark pace, Hayley scorched down half the pitch to score the only try of the match — a brilliant team effort built on grit and support play.
Amelia Benfield was outstanding, showing sharp decision-making and putting in a string of impressive tackles. Meanwhile, Michelle Weeks produced a superb performance in just her second game, pulling off several crucial try-saving tackles out wide.
It was a game full of heart, discipline, and resilience. There are plenty of positives, plenty to learn from and plenty to take into our next challenge.
