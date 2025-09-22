ROB Baxter has challenged his Exeter Chiefs side to raise their standards as they prepare for Sunday’s PREM Rugby opener away to Northampton Saints.
Despite a promising build up to the new top-flight season, the director of rugby insists the Chiefs must find another gear if they are to hit the ground running in what promises to be a fiercely competitive campaign.
After a season to forget last term – the Devonians finished ninth in the standings – Baxter has used the off season to not only strengthen his playing resources, but also address some of the glaring on-field issues which hindered their progress.
Last Saturday’s 23-14 victory over a youthful Bath outfit in their second Premiership Rugby Cup fixture gave them a timely boost ahead of their trip to Franklin’s Gardens this weekend. However, Baxter knows there is still much to do in terms of the overall seasonal plan.
“When you look at the stats of the game, we should have won – and we did,” he said. “We got there in the end, which is pleasing, but we’ve got to find a way of unleashing a little bit more. Without doubt, I think we’re playing within our capabilities.
“I know it takes time to get teams aligned emotionally – and we’ve taken another step forward today – but at the same time I’m very aware that wasn’t a frontline Bath side and it will be a much tougher test at Northampton next week.”
Late tries from summer signing Joseph Dweba and Stephen Varney helped the Chiefs secure the win at the Rec.
Earlier, the returning Henry Slade had booted the Chiefs in front with a penalty, only for Bath to counter with the game’s opening try, flanker Thompson Cowan racing over after he had been put in from a break by Austin Emens.
Slade added a second penalty just before the break, before Dan John found his way over just after the restart to put the Chiefs in front for the first time in the contest.
Bath, though, refused to go quietly, despite spending much of the game on the back foot. Instead, they took what opportunities were granted to them, reclaiming the lead when Louis Hennessey capitalised on some loose Exeter play to grab a second converted score.
The Chiefs turned to their bench for inspiration and it was the new-look front-row, comprising Dweba and props Will Goodrick-Clarke and Josh Iosefa-Scott, which helped pull them back into contention.
The experienced trio were simply too strong for their opposite numbers, two of whom (Mikey Summerfield and Scott Kirk) were yellow-carded for dropping scrums.
The Chiefs made the numerical advantage duly pay as Dweba, then Varney, both burrowed over from close range in the dying minutes to ensure victory.
“The scrum looked very aligned, as did our maul at times,” added Baxter. “Having that solid set-piece kind of gives you a foundation to your game. There were, however, other parts we still need to work on. I want to see more carries from our forwards, I want to see pace on the ball, plus a real confidence and clarity in what we’re doing.
“The good thing is, the squad is starting to thicken out. We’ll have Daf [Jenkins] and Greg [Fisilau] back next week, so I’m looking for us to have a good training week and go up there with an attitude to try and get under Northampton’s skin.”
