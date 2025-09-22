REFEREE shortages hit home again and it’s the clubs (and the referee secretary) who suffer, reports Alastair Muirden.
Well done to all of those who stepped up but the brutal fact is that there are just not enough referees to start with. For any players out there thinking of taking up the whistle and moving over to the dark side, there are tremendous benefits to be had from being part of the SDFL referee group.
For anyone interested, please contact the referee secretary Phil Smith (07974672113) or Richard Mason (01626332077) to become part of the South Devon football family.
Friday night football returned to the Premier Division courtesy of Newton Abbot Spurs 2nds, who opened up their defence of the title with a 1–1 draw against East Allington Utd in front of a decent crowd at The Rec.
Totnes & Dartington are yet to get off the mark as goals from Harrison Hardy and Sebastian Looker proved immaterial in a 5-2 loss at the hands of Kingsteignton Athletic.
Buckfastleigh Rangers have had a difficult start and they could not have been relishing the visit of pre-season favourites Lakeside Ath following their defeat on opening day. The Plymouth team won 8–1 to restore some hope that they will be there or thereabouts come May.
In Division One, Beesands Rovers lost their first game of the season with a 4–3 defeat at Watcombe Wanderers in a bruising affair.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge Town are three points clear in Division Two, following a great 6–1 win at Erme Valley against an East Allington 2nd team who will win more than they lose. James Forrest and Oliver Tyson each scored twice and there were singles for Caleb Talliss and Travis Newton.
Harbertonford weren’t quite as successful, conceding five at home to Babbacombe Corries.
Division Three is definitely taking shape in line with the bookies' favourites, Kingskerwell continuing to win games as a 4-nil win at South Brent puts them on maximum points from three games.
Galmpton Utd overcame a scare with a 5–4 win over a decent-looking Totnes and Dartington 2nds side who have yet to register a point.
Kingsteignton Ath 2nds are keeping pace with the top two, a 7-nil win over Buckfastleigh Rangers 2nds with double strikes from Ashley Hayworth, Jasper King and Ashton Hogarth sealed the deal for the young Rams.
Only three games went ahead in Division Four, one of which saw Broadhempston score five to Paignton Saints 3rds’ four at Headlands.
A first Newton Abbot derby of the Premier Division campaign leads the agenda for this coming weekend, 66 meeting Spurs at Osborne Park.
Just down the road at Broadpark, Kingsteignton Athletic face East Allington Utd in what is normally a cracking game.
Beesands Rovers and Paignton Villa have both had good starts to their seasons and it should be a great game when they meet at Loddiswell.
East Allington Utd face a Drake FC team that will be looking to bounce back after defeat the last time out in Division Two, whilst Division Three has two matches of the day. Galmpton Utd have a local derby against Stoke Gabriel TP to look forward to and Kingskerswell will get a stern test at Liverton Utd.
In Division Four, Broadhempston Utd will need to fuel up the charabanc for their outing to Bere Alston Utd where the team gets a big support.
