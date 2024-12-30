Kingsbridge RFC 1st XV’s latest victory will taste even sweeter as they avenged last year's shock defeat to Salcombe with a 46-0 win, reports Martin Newman.
Played in front of a bumper holiday crowd, who had flocked to High House to watch both an entertaining Kings A team game against the Greyhounds, and the first team’s annual fixture against their local rivals.
Salcombe started with intent as they pushed hard in an attempt to unsettle Kings. To an extent, they did, as Kings coughed up three penalties in as many minutes.
However, it was Kings who opened the scoring as Salcombe were penalised for a high tackle and from the resulting lineout, Kings drove hard towards the line with Tom Winzer touching down. Conversion missed.
Kings were now beginning to find their stride and on the 15-minute mark, Dan Jarvis broke clear and offloaded to the supporting Will Holliss to score. Newman unlucky, his attempt hitting the crossbar.
Giving the visitors no let-up, Kings were over for a third try as Stu Winzer, as usual, was on hand to crash over. Newman successful with the conversion.
Kings wrapped up the first half as another break by the ever-improving Sam Jones created panic in the Salcombe defence leading to a penalty followed by 30 seconds of madness. The ball was fly-hacked around by both sides and eventually, Kings got the better of the kicking contest as Holliss chased well to score his second. Newmans’s conversion saw Kings leading by 24-0 at half-time.
The second half started as the first half finished with Kings in the ascendancy. Continuing his great season, Henry Rich was once again on hand to score. Conversion missed.
Salcombe, who were already on the back foot, were further punished as Kings were awarded a penalty try as the visitors collapsed a maul close to the line. The build-up had seen a marvellous kick from Newman that had taken Kings close.
Throughout the game, the Kings’ back row of Jarvis, Harris and the fine young prospect Oli Simons gave Salcombe a torrid afternoon as they rampaged around constantly breaking through and testing the visitors' defence.
Jarvis was rewarded for his all-round efforts with a try after another storming run by Rich. Newman unlucky with the conversion.
Kings finished off with a clever kick from Sam Jones into the arms of replacement winger TJ Lang to leave the final score 46-0. Job done!