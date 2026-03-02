COUNTIES THREE DEVON SW
Salcombe RFC 66 Plympton Victoria 7
SALCOMBE RFC produced a scintillating display in front of their Vice Presidents, club sponsors and players sponsors, running in ten tries to secure a commanding 66–7 victory over Plym-Vic and build emphatically on last week’s cup success at Exeter.
From the first whistle, Salcombe asserted their dominance and wasted little time in pushing towards a fourth-try bonus point. Inside the opening 20 minutes, tries from Kieron Clarke, Jon Squire and Toby Woods, all converted by Adam Squire, had the hosts firmly in control.
Plym-Vic responded with a brief patch as Salcombe momentarily switched off. After two penalties and a return to their power-based approach, the visitors forced their way over for their only try of the afternoon, adding the extras to reduce the deficit.
That was as good as it got for the visitors.
Salcombe quickly dusted themselves down and resumed control. The front-row trio of Sinnott, Woods and Hannaford once again laid a dominant platform in the scrum and carried destructively in the loose. Their efforts created space for Jon Squire to strike again, dotting down under the posts for his second, with the conversion added.
With the Salcombe pack rampant and the backs playing with width and ambition, Plym-Vic had no answer to the blend of power and expansive rugby. Winger Jon Hosier crossed for his first try for the Crabs, though the conversion drifted wide.
The floodgates truly opened after the interval. Determined to start the second half as strongly as the first, Salcombe pressed deep into Plym-Vic territory. A perfectly weighted kick was chased down by Kieron Clarke, who gathered and breezed past defenders to finish superbly in the clubhouse corner.
Direct running, slick handling and confident attacking play from wing to wing saw Will Willis also open his account for the Crabs, with Adam Squire adding the extras. The final word fittingly went to Clarke, who completed his hat-trick with another weaving run through a stretched defence. Squire converted to cap a dominant afternoon.
Man of the match went to Jon Squire for his two tries, game management and outstanding all-round performance.
Salcombe thank Plym-Vic for a match played in the true spirit of rugby and wish them the best for next week. Appreciation also goes to the bar staff and The Victoria Inn for their continued post-match hospitality.
Next week, the Crabs travel to Plymstock Albion Oaks and will be looking for strong travelling support as they aim to maintain their momentum.
