KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Ladies 1st returned to action in style on a bright, sunny Saturday after a three-week break, producing an emphatic 11–1 win at home against Dawlish.
The breakthrough came from a very early chance with Julia’s clean, powerful straight strike finding the back of the net. Confidence grew quickly, and Kingsbridge’s patient passing play opened up further opportunities. Amy, Julie and Julia again all capitalised, each finishing well to extend the lead.
Dawlish responded with a sharp counterattack, piecing together an impressive team goal that briefly halted the momentum. The concession prompted Kingsbridge’s defence to tighten up, and from that point on they allowed little else through.
Just before the half-time whistle, another penalty corner was awarded, and Hannah showed great composure to push the ball past both a defender and the goalkeeper. The hosts went into the break 5–1 ahead.
The half-time message focused on raising intensity and continuing to meet the ball proactively in attack. The team delivered exactly that.
KS added six more to the tally in the second half- Julie, Amy, Charley and Julia were all on target as Kingsbridge moved the ball with confidence and stretched the Dawlish defence throughout.
The final whistle confirmed a commanding 11–1 victory; a strong statement and a performance full of energy, teamwork and sharp attacking play.
Next week sees K&S back at home to face Ashmoor. Thanks to Creeks End for providing excellent match teas and to Roger and Mark for officiating the game.
Meanwhile, Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd team hosted Teign 2s at home for their fifth game of 2026 on what appeared to be a welcome break in the recent wet weather.
From the first whistle, Kingsbridge showed great intent, making good use of triangles through the middle and at the back to move the ball confidently around the pitch.
The team stayed positive throughout, building play patiently from defence and linking well down the wings. There was particularly strong passing play in the channels and some excellent movement up front — unfortunately, without the goals to reflect the effort.
Poppy was outstanding in the middle, consistently winning the ball and driving it up the pitch to relieve pressure and spark attacks. Her tireless work rate and composure made her a deserving player of the match. Kelly put in some great tackles and strong challenges, disrupting Teign’s rhythm and showing real determination.
Defensively, Kingsbridge were solid for much of the game, with strong organisation at the back.
A near miss in the first half kept spirits high and showed how close the team were to breaking the deadlock. Teign, however, produced some flashy spells of play and capitalised on two short corners in the second half, which ultimately decided the game.
There was clear grit on display across the squad, particularly from JL, who stood her ground during a tense closing period.
A slight tussle broke out between players following some overly physical challenges from the Teign side, but Kingsbridge refused to be intimidated and continued to battle until the final whistle.
Although the match ended in an unfortunate 2–0 loss to Teign, the scoreline does not fully reflect the performance.
With strong defence, intelligent passing, positive play down the wings, and determined attacking efforts, it was a performance full of promise and teamwork — just without the goals to show for it.
