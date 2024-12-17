Salcombe then rallied and gained ground despite playing against a heavy pack before James Lake, the Crabs influential no. 8, had to come off with a head injury while the game was only four minutes old. Salcombe, by and large, defended well but slick handling by Ivybridge coupled with a few missed tackles gave them three more tries before half time to bring up a score of 26-3, Lee Clarke having slotted a penalty in reply.