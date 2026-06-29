EXETER Rugby Club are on the brink of entering a new ownership era, with chairman and chief executive Tony Rowe confirming the takeover by American-based investors is close to being finalised.
The deal, involving the Black Knight Group, which also owns Premier League club AFC Bournemouth, is now in its final stages after receiving approval from members back in May.
Rowe described the imminent change as a major step forward for the Premiership side, highlighting the potential for fresh investment both on and off the field.
“It’s exciting times,” he said. “Having a big American company behind us, one that want to invest – not just in the sport, but also as a club – it’s brilliant.”
The development follows a remarkable turnaround in fortunes for the Chiefs, who have rebuilt strongly after a difficult period that saw them bottom of the Premiership table just over a year ago, their worst season since promotion in 2010.
Since then, Director of Rugby Rob Baxter has overseen a significant reset within the squad and coaching structure, helping restore the Chiefs as one of the league’s leading sides.
That revival saw the Chiefs compete at the sharp end of multiple competitions, finishing as runners-up in both the Premiership and the Premiership Rugby Cup, while also reaching the semi-finals of the European Challenge Cup.
Despite falling short in the Premiership final against Northampton Saints, Rowe praised the progress made by the squad and the resilience shown throughout the campaign.
“I told the boys after the final not to be too disappointed,” he said. “I thanked them for what they have done, because they’ve come a long way in a short space of time. Losing the final was disappointing, but I’ve no doubt we’ll come back stronger for sure. There were a few young boys in there – it was their first final – and Northampton were just too good.
“That said, we’re in a good place and I’m confident of how the future looks for us.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.