AIDED by astroturf surfaces, just four South Devon Football League fixtures survived the latest storm.
Pictured are the two clashes that took place at Devon FA’s headquarters, a.k.a. Coach Road.
Starting with a Paignton derby as Saints reserves went to battle with Villa reserves in a Division Two league match.
Villa moved seven points clear of their local rivals as they won by the odd goal in a seven-goal thriller.
Riley Osman notched twice with Jonathan Elvins and Will Green also on target while the Saints’ goals came courtesy of Cairo Broadway, Sam Winstanley and Steven Dockrey.
This was just Villa’s second game since the end of November but this lack of action didn’t hinder them in the pouring rain.
Later on Saturday, January 24, there was another derby affair as Teignmouth AFC reserves and Bovey Tracey AFC reserves crossed paths in the Devon Senior Cup, also at Coach Road.
Bovey, the side representing the SDFL, prevailed with a fairly comfortable 5-1 victory. Owen Foster was the star of the day for the Moorlanders as he scored a hat-trick and he was joined on the scoresheet by Sam Barnes and Owen Coldwell.
Andrew Espley scored the solitary Teignmouth goal but their cup journey has come to an end.
Elsewhere in the Devon Senior Cup, Mount Gould struck thrice in the second-half to overpower Drake FC at Tor Bridge High Sports Centre, Tyler Walk scoring two of their goals in a 4-2 success.
Meanwhile, Lakeside Athletic and East Allington United went toe-to-toe at Ivybridge Community College and the former remain in with a chance at challenging for the title in the top division.
Through four different scorers, Lakeside won 4-1 to move within three points of East Allington in third and eight points off the leaders with three games in hand.
