RICKY Pellow praised the professionalism of his Exeter Chiefs side as they maintained their perfect record in this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup with a 36-14 victory over Hartpury.
The Chiefs, fresh from a much-needed top flight win over Saracens last week, never looked in danger of losing the contest at the 4Ed Stadium, but they were certainly made to fight throughout by their spirited hosts.
Paul Brown (2), Tom Cairns, Dan Frost, Ethan Roots and Tamati Tua all found their way over the try-line for the visitors, whose latest success ensured they remain top of Pool E after four fixtures with a perfect record,
In reply, Hartpury got over the line with scores from Mike Austin and Harry Short, both of which were converted by Nathan Chamberlain. However, it was never going to dent the Chiefs, who edged ever closer to sealing a spot in the latter stages of the competition.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” said Pellow. “To come away to a tough place like Hartpury and get five points is very pleasing. We said before the game that we needed to get our attitude right - and we did that - we were very professional.
“Equally, we had to work hard for the points. Hartpury stood in front of us for long spells and we didn’t really truly break them. We broke them in patches, but as you saw come the end, they were still in there and fighting.
“For us, it’s another win, another step further in the group, but we’ve still got things to work on."
Winger Brown-Bampoe gave the Chiefs a dream start, crashing over inside seven minutes when he rounded off a slick handling move from the Devonians for their opening score, converted by Skinner.
Cairns added a second not long after as he finished off a tap penalty move instigated by Frost, but with fly-half Skinner in the bin for a tip tackle on Mathew Protheroe, Hartpury made the numbers game pay when Austin scampered clear of the cover to dot down midway through the half.
Tries from Frost and Roots either side of half-time secured Exeter’s bonus point, before Tua got in on the act, forcing his way through the middle and under the sticks for their sixth score.
To their credit, Hartpury refused to go quietly and their efforts were rewarded late on when Short caught the Chiefs napping, finishing off a crafty line-out move from the hosts.
HARTPURY: Mathew Protheroe; Dylan Coetzee, Jack Johnson (Josiah Edwards-Giraud 69), Robert Smith (Joe Randall 69), Stan Underhill; Nathan Chamberlain, Mike Austin; James Gibbons (Bronson Mellows 60), Will Crane (c, Ethan Hunt 60), Alex Gibson (Owen Popple 64); Dale Lemon (Carn Richards-Farr 54), Jack Davies; Cam Cobbett (Ellis Hart 69), Harry Short, Sam Lewis (Cameron Murray 56)
Tries: Austin, Short; Conversions: Chamberlain (2); Pens: N/A.
EXETER CHIEFS: Tom Wyatt (Will Haydon-Wood); Zack Wimbush, Joe Hawkins, Will Rigg (Tamati Tua 54), Paul Brown-Bampoe; Harvey Skinner, Tom Cairns (Niall Armstrong 60); Scott Sio (c, Kwenso Blose 49), Dan Frost (Max Norey 49), Josh Iosefa-Scott 7 (J Roots 49, 6); Dunne 7, Franco Molina (Martin Moloney 55); Ethan Roots (Joe Bailey 62), Lewis Pearson, Greg Fisilau.
Tries: Brown-Bampoe (2); Cairns, Frost, E Roots, Tua; Conversions: Skinner (3); Pens: N/A.
Referee: Craig Maxwell-Keys.
Attendance: 1,000.