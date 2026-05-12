IVYBRIDGE 1st XI lost by 15 runs to visiting Bridestowe & Belstone in a low-scoring A Division affair in the park at Filham.
Adam Huxtable’s decision to stick Bridestowe & Belstone in appeared to be the right one after they were hustled along to 144 all out.
Take away knocks from Shaquan Glasgow (47) and Brandon Horn, whose see-ball, hit-ball approach brought him 31 in a hurry, and there was not a lot in B&B’s runs-scored column.
Pick of the bowling stats were the figures posted by Josh Coker (1-19), Huxtable (2-24), Lewis Clarke (2-13), Arthur Johnson (2-14) and Tom Worth (2-36).
An impressive feature of the first half was Ivybridge’s impressive catching, in particular by Josh Zimmerman.
Ivybridge had a task on their hands at 41 for five in reply after a going over from Simon Gillespie (2-12) and Devon paceman Craig Penberthy, who took three wickets in five balls.
Mickey Copeland, this summer’s overseas player at Filham, led the fightback with a patient 61. With Zach Dunn (28) shoring up the other end, the Bridge got to 101 for five.
Tom Pengelly broke the partnership by bowling Dunn, but Copeland carried on with the bottom half of the order. Glasgow and Penberthy (5-14) winkled out batters until just Copeland and last man Worth were left with 21 needed and more than 14 overs to go.
Tallan Burns, the B&B captain, settled the issue by dismissing Copeland with the second legal ball he bowled after bringing himself back on.
Skipper Huxtable said having bowled out Bridestowe & Belstone cheaply, the manner of defeat was what hurt.
“I feel we only have ourselves to blame,” said Huxtable. “Although Mickey Copeland batted really well, a lot of us gave our wickets away. We need to be better.
“On a positive note, I feel we bowled and fielded really well. To restrict them to under 150 was a really good effort.”
Elsewhere, Stoke Gabriel launched what they hope will be a promotion season in the B Division with an emphatic 76-run win away to newly promoted Seaton.
Half-centuries from three-four-five batters Justin Pringle (55), Tyler Hunter (52) and Abhishek Anand (58) piloted Stoke towards a hefty 265 for nine in 50 overs.
Seaton found wickets hard to come by, although James Doulton cashed in with four for 36 in the middle and lower order.
Seaton recovered from 21 for two after an early going over from Mike Smith (2-16) to reach 93 for three thanks to Tristan Wakeley (43) and Damian Baxter (40). The innings went into freefall after that with wickets for skipper Jack Tolley and Isaac Withington (4-42) contributing to a running total of 120 for eight.
Ben Morgan (40) and Ben Fisher (19) bit back with a ninth-wicket stand of 61 before Tolley (3-32) put the game to bed at 189 all out.
Tolley said although it was ‘a great start to the season’ there is room for improvements.
“We batted our 50 overs with people chipping in along the way, but next time we need those who get in to go on and get big scores,” said Tolley.
“We out-fielded Seaton, they gave us 20 runs in the field and we saved 30-plus with great commitment in the field.
“It was great to see what we have worked on all winter coming into our game.
“We still have a lot to improve on, which is exciting for the rest of the season.”
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