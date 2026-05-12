KINGSBRIDGE CC 1st XI produced a strong, all-round performance to defeat Hatherleigh at home in C Division West.
Openers Richard Carr and Freddie Ford (pictured) laid the perfect foundation, putting Hatherleigh under pressure from the outset, scoring 69 and 110 respectively.
A brief spell of chaos saw the hosts lose five wickets for ducks in the space of three overs, but new signing Charlie Smyth steadied the innings superbly with 32.
Supported late on by Bhanu, Kingsbridge recovered from 239-8 to post a commanding 272-8 from their allocation.
Hatherleigh never truly threatened in reply, with Kingsbridge maintaining control throughout the chase before bowling the visitors out in 34 overs.
Bhanu starred with the ball, returning excellent figures of 4-38, while Neal Peach (2-31) and Fred Weir (2-32) provided key support.
Captain James Fletcher labelled it as a “really clinical performance”, adding “a notable mention to Freddie for his superb century” and that “The bowling and fielding were pretty flawless.”
Meanwhile, the Kingsbridge 2nd XI battled hard against Dartington & Totnes in F Division West but ultimately fell short.
After losing the toss and being inserted on a difficult surface, Kingsbridge quickly slipped to 28-4. Eddie Church dug in bravely for 18 before Tom Taylor produced a coming-of-age innings of 37 to rebuild the innings.
Toby Hirons then counter-attacked superbly with a cavalier 44, helping guide the side to a competitive 147-7.
In reply, Totnes were made to work hard for victory. Matt Hammett bowled superbly to claim 3-11, while Clive Clarke’s dependable spell brought figures of 2-33.
Darren Goss nearly inspired a late turnaround with 3-15 as Totnes limped home with just 15 balls remaining.
“It was a strong performance overall” in the words of captain Aaron Chandler.
He continued, “All in all, it may not have gone our way, but for a team with several new faces there are a lot of positives to take.”
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