THE weekend brought with it a deluge of rain and wind that put a stop to the majority of sporting fixtures.
Very little rugby was pencilled into the calendar anyway for the South Hams-based teams so their schedules remain unchanged for the large part and attentions can now turn to action on Saturday 30.
Starting in the Regional 1 Tribute South West division and Ivybridge RFC 1st XV will travel to Marlborough, having lost their other two games in the month of November thus far.
First, they lost 14-34 at home to Exmouth before then being beaten on their visit to St Austell, 52-14.
Ivybridge currently sit 11th out of 12 teams with a home win and an away win to their name. Marlborough meanwhile are eighth and have three wins under their belt, so it promises to be a good game from both points of view.
Kingsbridge RFC will also return to the field and they host Counties 1 Western West leaders Plymstock Oaks, a team with eight wins to their name from nine and a whopping 365 points amassed to date. Kings are seventh themselves, boasting a record of 5-0-4 and hoping to take a major scalp in their next outing.
Dartmouth RFC enjoyed a narrow victory on November 16, edging out Tamar Saracens 24-23 on home soil. Next up for them is an away game against Exmouth II, who are three places and five points behind them in the Counties Two standings.
Finally to Totnes RFC and before they can enjoy a trio of home fixtures in December, they must first close out the current month on the road at Plymstock Albion Oaks II. Totnes and Plymstock are eighth and ninth respectively and so this is an important clash towards the foot of the Counties Three table.