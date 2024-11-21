Our highest ranking player and often club champion, Steve Levy, after a draw with Arthur, pondering his fate, said “Way back when I could sit back and do nothing on the board and just wait… then it happened… a blunder by my opponent and I've won the game! As this game shows, that is no longer the case, I've now been found out.” Well Steve, we’re all doing our very best to make that prophecy come true. Steve has, so far, five wins, two draws and a loss!