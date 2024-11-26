KINGSBRIDGE Squash Club 3rds maintained their top-of-the-table performance with a victory over Newton Abbot at Quayside.
First up was Sam Balsdon at No.4 and he won his match 3-1 against Newton’s Alan Twelves after a lacklustre start.
Steve Wiltshire at No.3 overcame a difficult opponent in Steve O'Donnell. Playing his classic sidewall drives, Wiltshire wore down O'Donnell and looked to be cruising to a 3-1 victory. However, O'Donnell pulled out the stops in the 4th game and the spry Wiltshire was able to win 16/14 and therefore the match.
No.2 and captain Ben Rogers was in majestic form against Newton’a Jay Cromwell. His ability to play the right shot at the right time put huge pressure on Cromwell who was becoming increasingly frustrated and fatigued as the game progressed.
The cross-court drives by Rogers deep to the back of the court were irretrievable and gradually Cromwell succumbed to an opponent in great form by 3 games to nil. This put Kings in an unassailable position.
The last match between the No.1s - Kings Paul Harris and Newtons Andrew Sinton proved an entertaining affair. Any casual observer walking past the glass back would think two rugby players were doing some fitness training. Both had chests like bay windows and consequently, the ball was hurtling around like an Exocet regularly travelling at 100mph.
However, this was not a slugfest and there was plenty of skill on display. Harris frustrated Sinton by playing clinging side wall lengths, so tight you almost had to chisel them out.
It is a wonder Sinton didn't break his racket the number of times he hit the wall with it. The game ebbed and flowed but gradually Sinton with his powerful volleys to the front corners edged ahead.
Harris, getting back to full fitness eventually lost 3-1 in a game much appreciated by the packed gallery. Kingsbridge won the rubber by 14 points to Newton’s 5.