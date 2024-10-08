A TRIP across the moors saw a lineup between Kingsbridge U14 boys and OkehamptonRFC.
There was a change of Head coach for the former with Adam Morgan taking control of the reigns and leading the boys into this battle - walking away with a convincing 12-32 win for the Kings.
It was a triumphant team effort that saw the boys working as one in all aspects of the game. A fumble at the first line out saw Okehampton gather the ball and cross the line for an unconverted try.
Not to be deterred though, Kings applied pressure and spent plenty of time playing in the opposition half. It soon paid dividends when Charlie W broke the defence to even the score, Henry kicking the extra two points to go 5-7 up.
Wonderful gameplay off of one of many scrums saw the Kings run through some tough phases, pushing closer and closer to the line. A cherry pick from the ruck saw Tayte dive over the line for another Kings try, which was swiftly converted for a 9-point lead heading into halftime.
Aggressive tackles continued in the second half dragging Okehampton into touch for a line out ten metres from our line. Hooker Dan delivered a straight throw with Issac gathering the ball and turning for an all-in maul. Kingsbridge pushed the maul forward a few metres before Tayte collected the ball from the back of the pack, grounding his second try of the day.
Finley turned on the afterburners to add a fourth try and then Charlie W scored the fifth, his second of the game, with Henry making it 4/5 successful conversions.
The work wasn’t done yet with Okehampton heading into their half, it meant Kingsbridge had to defend the line again. Bone-crunching tackles by Bryn and Kit held them back for a while before Oakhampton added another 7 to the board.
A yellow card saw Kingsbridge finish with a man down but this didn’t stop them from closing out a fabulous first win of the season, 12-32.