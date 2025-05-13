THREE wickets each for Neal Peach (3-32), Jack Brown (3-38) and Jai Singh (3-13) helped Kingsbridge condemn Plymstock to a 119-run defeat in the C Division West.
Peach took wickets in the top five, Singh got into the middle order and man of the match Brown went after what was left before hitting 140 as his side clocked up 315-6.
An opening stand of 109 between Brown and James Westlake (31) was followed by successive partnerships of 54 with Freddie Ford and 113 with James Fletcher (42).
Dave Ling with three for 87 was Plymstock’s main wicket-taker. Ian Whalley (9-0-32-0) was the lone bowler to cost less than four run an over.
Chasing at six an over soon became too tall an order for Plymstock, who were way behind the clock on 68 for four at the midway stage with Jamie Palfreyman (24) and Mamun Chowdhury (23) already out.
Connor Porter went on to make 54 – 40 of which came in boundaries – as Plymstock made it to 196 all out with an over to go.