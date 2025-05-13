Papa John’s South West Counties Three Semi-Final
Salcombe RFC 10 Ashley Down Old Boys 31
SALCOMBE RFC’s season came to a disappointing end on Saturday, May 10 after being outthought but not necessarily outfought by their determined visitors from Bristol.
The Papa Johns’ Community Cup is a relatively new competition but over the last few weeks has provided a few highlights for the Crabs even if it did mean playing on concrete-like surfaces and a very sober players awards evening – which was an odd one.
The game started at a frantic pace and Old boys clearly came to play some rugby. Perhaps a little star struck by the occasion, Salcombe slipped into an early 24-point deficit.
Changes were then made from the Crab bench which had the desired impact. Tom Langley, brought on at fullback gathered the ball on the halfway line and covered half a pitch with an allusive and powerful run, only to be brought down and Liam Wills was on hand to make sure of the five points.
Salcombe spent more time on the front foot in the second 40 but Ashley Down scored a further converted try to edge the fixture beyond the host’s grasp.
With likely hopes of a comeback all but gone, the Crabs began to play with more freedom and adventure, James Lake scoring a consolation, but richly-deserved, team try.
In the end, the better team won but Salcombe will have learnt plenty. Despite the highs of the season, there will be a feeling of what could have been but for injuries and availability.
Things are changing now with an old guard moving on, including the duo pictured (Liam Wills and Oli Masters), but some great signings on the correct side of 30 give the squad new energy for next year and the challenges that a new season will bring.