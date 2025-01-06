KINGSBRIDGE RFC’s home form took a dent as they were defeated by a lively Pirates side.
Pirates, who lie second in the table, were simply the better team on the day. Quicker to the breakdown and more clinical in attack they defeated Kings 5-29, even being reduced to 13 for part of the game.
Kingsbridge started so well and looked the side most likely to score the first points. Such was their dominance in the first 20 minutes they elected to pass up three kickable penalties but were unable to get over the white line.
It was against the run of play when Pirates broke out and their speedy winger raced over for the games first points. Conversion successful. Kings tried to respond but were undone time and time again by a malfunctioning lineout. Stuart Harris was sorely missed.
As Pirates grew into the game, Kings were falling foul of the referee for a succession of high tackles. Pirates scored again through a penalty to leave the half time score 0-10.
Key duo Jake Vincent and Will Holliss went off injured for the hosts which didn’t help in the slightest, but Kings did manage to get on the board as captain Freddie Buckle swooped on to a loose ball and kicked on for Tom Newman to chase down. Conversion missed.
Once again, as he has done all season, Henry Rich kept trying to break through but never quite had the support to make his runs count.
Losing the ball in contact, Kings saw Pirates turn the ball over and use their backs at pace to score their second try which was converted, quickly followed by a third, this one unconverted.
With Pirates down to 14, Kings staged a series of attacks that came to nothing. A dropped pass allowed the Pirates to notch a fourth and win the game 5-29 on their travels.