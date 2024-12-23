The results were close with Liz Sharman the winner with 25 points. In second place was Sarah Loader, on 24 points, who also had the only birdie two. In third was Sheila Fairley on 24 points and 4th, Kaz Phillips, also on 24 points. Liz Sharman was presented with the Brittany shield plus a bottle of wine and is pictured alongside Pam.