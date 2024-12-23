THURLESTONE Golf Club entered a strong team into the Mason Kings Winter Series.
Mason Kings are a leading, family run, Agricultural Machinery and Turf dealership, they sponsor the Devon Golf Winter Series, which is made up of six individual competitions with four of six scores counting toward the overall total for the player.
Round three of six of the newly formed Masons Kings Winter Series took place at Tavistock GC on December 15.
39 entrants from across Devon took part and Thurlestone had strong representation, with great results. Dan Rosevear and George Inch both stood on the overall podium, taking second and third place respectively.
There were also impressive showings from Toby White and Will Hoskin with Toby coming in in eighth and Will finishing in 16th. The fourth round of the series is to be held at Thurlestone on Sunday, January 19.
Meanwhile, 14 Thurlestone ladies played a 14-hole Stableford on Wednesday 11, with a chance to win the impressive Britney Shield on the line. The Britney Shield was first played for in Brittany and organised by a relative of Pam Adams, the Ladies Captain.
Four years ago, Pam was asked to take over the running of the competition. This year Pam thought it would be a good idea to combine it with a monthly Stableford.
The results were close with Liz Sharman the winner with 25 points. In second place was Sarah Loader, on 24 points, who also had the only birdie two. In third was Sheila Fairley on 24 points and 4th, Kaz Phillips, also on 24 points. Liz Sharman was presented with the Brittany shield plus a bottle of wine and is pictured alongside Pam.