THE weather stayed nearly perfect for the annual Board of Directors/Captains v Team Bigbury Golf Club clash, well let's say the sun was out lovely whilst taking the photo at least.
It is an annual event loved by all with the round of golf being followed by food and drinks inside.
This is the big thank you from the directors and members to say a huge BIG THANK YOU to all the staff that have helped run and worked hard over the year. Everyone is acknowledged for their part in maintaining the well-oiled machine.
Without everyone, Bigbury wouldn't get the excellent comments such as; 'your course is amazing', 'the greens are superb', 'the cakes are to die for' and so on.
Andrea, Annie and Georgie in the office, H, Maggs, Tina, Zara, Luke and Isaac keep everyone fed and watered. Then there is the brilliant cleaning team, Cath and Tina, who come in and spruce it up. Heading out to Sam, the pro and his merry team working in the shop, Mick, Mike, Peter and Issac.
Then comes the outdoor staff, led by Richard, and his merry gang Kev, Stu, Will, Dave, and Adam. These lads seem to come in like pixies during the night because we rarely see them on the course but it has all been mowed, raked, and so on making it look and play wonderfully.
Hats off to all at Team Bigbury, who are truly amazing, from all of the Board of Directors and members.