KINGSBRIDGE RFC are still without a win away from home this season as they fell to a 21-10 defeat to Penryn, writes Martin Newman.
On paper this didn’t look like a difficult fixture for Kings as Penryn were towards the bottom of the table, but Penryn were certainly up for the game. They dominated the rucks with their back row especially to the fore, so much so that Kings were constantly penalised, allowing Penryn to release any pressure that they were put under.
The game kicked off in awful conditions, Kings playing down the slope, and any advantage to be had was completely negated by a gale force wind in the home side’s favour. Penryn dominated the first ten minutes of the game, and their pressure soon paid off.
A poor clearance from Kings was gathered and run straight back by Penryn to score close to the posts. The successful conversion took the lead to seven. Such was the home side’s dominance at the ruck that Kings were penalised three times in a row, resulting in Penryn slotting a penalty. Two more long-range penalties took Penryn to a 16-0 lead.
Kings finally found some form and attacked desperately for the last five minutes of the half but couldn’t find a way through Penryn’s defence.
Hoping for a change of fortune in the second half, Kings started well, attacking with the wind behind them, although hardly the gale from the first half.
They soon had a chance of reducing the deficit but failed with their first penalty attempt. But they kept the pressure on and were rewarded as Ferguson wrestled his way over for King’s first points. Conversion missed.
Try as they might, Kings couldn’t find a way through. Penryn went further ahead when, after a rare visit to the Kings 22, they put together a series of drives that resulted in a try.
The last 10 minutes saw Kings desperately trying to haul themselves back into the game and they managed to close the gap to eleven points as Ashely Thuel, replacing the injured Buckle, dived over. Conversion missed, leaving the final score 21-10.
A disappointing performance from Kings, who must discover their home form on the road in the New Year.