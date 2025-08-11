FORMER Kingsbridge RFC prop Hannah Sams helped England Students to a 74-22 victory over the United Kingdom Armed Forces (UKAF).
Sams was among seven young Exeter Chiefs players who were called up to the recently reinstated England Students programme.
The 19-year-old, from Ivybridge, is currently an under-graduate at the University of Exeter. She lined up alongside fellow students Danielle Preece and Anna Woodman, and graduates Naomi Brennan and Alessia Skeates. The remaining Chiefs players were recent Hartpury University graduates Zoe Dare and Lola Whitley.
Also, on the bench was another ex-Kingsbridge RFC player and Kingsbridge Community College student, Tilly Ryall.
This is not the first time Sams has pulled on a white jersey. She has also represented England U18s and U20s.
Sams, who has played 11 games for Chiefs, said: “I am so glad the England Students programme has returned. It was so much fun playing alongside so many of my team-mates with us all wearing the Red Rose.
“We only had a week to come together but I feel we did well as a group and I would be really excited to be involved in the Students set-up in the future."
Friday’s match was the England Students’ first game back for 20 years and was played at the Army Rugby Stadium in Aldershot on Friday. A busload of Chiefs players and staff made the journey to support their team-mates.
Exeter Chiefs Women’s U23s head coach Poppy Leitch was England Students assistant coach. She said: “To be selected for England Students is an honour. All players involved should be really proud.”
Hannah Sams is pictured courtesy of Fairlight Creative.
