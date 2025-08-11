ANOTHER emphatic victory for Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police has them soaring high at the SW Peninsula League Premier East summit.
They kickstarted the new campaign by beating Cullompton Rangers 6-1 and this weekend, followed it up with a 4-0 win over Crediton United.
Kieran Parkin scored a brace for the Bees and was joined on the scoresheet by Tom Burt and substitute Jesse Howe on his debut.
Stoke are one of three teams, the other two being Torrington AFC and Ilminster Town, to have two wins from two to their name.
He may not have been amongst the goals but Rob Heaps was named as the man of the match and earned the praise of joint manager Sam Biscoe following the final whistle.
“After more than a year out of the game, Rob Heaps has been fantastic ever since pre-season started and today he was brilliant once again! he never put a foot wrong.
“Well done Heapsy. Pleased you’re back mate.”
Mid-week action could see Stoke lose top spot on a temporary basis with their next outing on Saturday, August 16.
For their first away game of the season, Matt Hayden and Biscoe’s men head to fifth-placed (at the time of writing) Bridport FC. Their campaign began with a 1-1 draw with Crediton United and then a 4-0 home victory over Bishops Lydeard.
The following weekend sees Stoke take a break from league action as they cross paths with St. Day in the FA Vase.
Other Peninsula League results on Saturday 9 included Middlezoy Rovers’ 4-2 win at Ilfracombe Town and Okehampton Argyle losing 3-1 at home against Ilminster Town. Also, Cully bounced back from conceding six against Stoke Gabriel to notch six of their own, sweeping Axminster Town aside without even conceding.
