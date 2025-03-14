EXETER Chiefs will be hoping it’s a case of history repeating itself when they face rivals Bath Rugby in the final of this season’s Premiership Rugby Cup.
Sunday will mark exactly 11 years to the day since the Chiefs lifted their first piece of major silverware as a top-flight club, defeating Northampton Saints 15-8 at Sandy Park.
Now, Rob Baxter’s side have the chance to do it all again, tackling their West Country rivals - again on home turf - to land the trophy for a third time in the club’s history.
A hard-fought victory over Championship leaders Ealing Trailfinders last weekend ensured the Devonians had home advantage for the tie, this after Bath had won at Newcastle Falcons 24 hours previous.
It promises to be a mouth-watering match-up, one which Ricky Pellow - who has overseen the Chiefs throughout the competition alongside fellow coach Ross McMillan - is clearly relishing.
“With any final, there’s going to be emotion involved,” said the Cornishman. “Especially since we’re at home, in front of our own crowd which makes it super special. The players will get to play in front of the supporters as well as their family and friends, which does bring a little extra pressure.
“We’ve talked this week about ensuring we’re on our game and able to deal with the pressure properly. Getting our game plan in place and instilled in the players has been a big part of that.
“This Prem Cup block has given us the opportunity to look at our game and where we are as a squad. You can see now a group of players who want to play for one another and the way they’re trying to play the game is exciting.
“For this weekend, everyone that we want to select has been available so we’ve picked from the same squad we’ve had throughout the group stages. We picked a strong base group as a home final with the opportunity for silverware is something we were always aiming for and that’s been reflected in our selection.
“For the guys that have been playing well, it’s only fair. These boys have been fighting, for selection and in games, so they deserve to be playing in this final.”
Although victorious last time out, the Chiefs have tweaked their starting line-up, drafting in a new half-back pairing of Stu Townsend and Harvey Skinner, while up front Australian international Scott Sio comes in at loosehead for Kwenzo Blose and Argentinian international Franco Molina gets the nod over Richard Capstick at lock.
On the bench, there are also recalls for Lewis Pearson and Will Haydon-Wood.
Meanwhile, Bath - who were defeated by the Chiefs in the 2017 final at Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium - are themselves able to parade a squad, which is littered with a number of international names, including the likes of Joe Cokanasiga, Cameron Redpath, Ruaridh McConnochie, Tom Dunn, Beno Obano and South African World Cup winner, Thomas Du Toit.
Kick-off for Sunday’s final at Sandy Park is at 12 noon.
EXETER CHIEFS: Tommy Wyatt; Paul Brown-Bampoe, Joe Hawkins, Tamati Tua, Josh Hodge; Harvey Skinner, Stu Townsend; Scott Sio, Jack Yeandle (capt), Josh Iosefa-Scott; Franco Molina, Christ Tshiunza; Ethan Roots, Jacques Vermeulen, Greg Fisilau. Replacements: Dan Frost, Kwenzo Blose, Marcus Street, Lewis Pearson, Richard Capstick, Tom Cairns, Will Haydon-Wood, Will Rigg.
BATH RUGBY: Austin Emens, Joe Cokanasiga, Cameron Redpath, Will Butt, Ruaridh McConnochie; Ciaran Donoghue, Tom Carr-Smith; Arthur Cordwell, Jasper Spandler, Kieran Verden; Will Jeanes, Ewan Richards (capt), Arthur Green, Ethan Staddon, Alfie Barbeary. Replacements: Tom Dunn, Beno Obano, Thomas Du Toit, Miles Reid, Guy Pepper, Louis Schreuder, Max Ojomoh, Jaco Coetzee.