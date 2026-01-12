EXETER Chiefs’ struggle with discipline again proved costly as they let a commanding 22-0 lead slip in a dramatic defeat away to Stade Français in the European Challenge Cup, a match that underlined both their potential, yet their ongoing growing pains.
The Chiefs could scarcely have asked for a better start in the French capital. After surviving early home pressure, they struck in the 15th minute when Paul Brown-Bampoe finished smartly in the left corner.
A Henry Slade penalty extended their lead, before the English international converted Scott Sio’s try just before the break to give them a 17-0 lead.
Aussie Sio crossed again five minutes after the restart to make it 22-0, putting the visitors firmly in control of proceedings.
However, the match soon turned as Stade found their way back through increased physicality and Exeter’s inability to maintain composure.
Giorgi Melikidze replied from close range for the hosts, and as pressure built, the Chiefs began to concede penalty after penalty. Thibaut Motassi’s try, following a fifth successive infringement and another attacking lineout, reduced the gap further and shifted momentum firmly in Stade’s favour.
The decisive period came in the final quarter. Greg Fisilau was sin-binned for collapsing a maul five metres out, and within seconds replacement Lewis Pearson followed him to the naughty step for a similar offence. The result was a penalty try and Rob Baxter’s side reduced to 13 men.
Stade duly took full advantage, Charles Laloi finishing in the corner for a bonus-point score that put the French side ahead for the first time.
Despite being short-handed, the Chiefs showed resilience. Slade struck a superb drop goal from 35 metres with eight minutes remaining to edge the Chiefs back in front, but once again discipline undermined their efforts. Another penalty, conceded in their own half, allowed Leo Barré to kick the decisive points four minutes later and seal the comeback win.
After the match, Director of Rugby Baxter said: “We’ve got a group of players who can fight and have got spirit and who have been very competitive in nearly every area of the game. But I think we probably also show that we’re still a younger developing team, and we had periods of some odd decision making and getting frantic.”
Baxter explained how those moments proved decisive. “We then got those penalties, cards, and the snowball came against us for just that bit too long for us to take back control and then hold it together,” he said.
He admitted he would have loved the story to end differently. “I’d love them to experience it and that drop goal wins it for us. I really, really would. But they haven’t, and so we’ve got to make the most of it. We’re going to take a tough lesson today, but we’ve got to move forward and get better from that.”
Looking ahead, Baxter highlighted the importance of the final pool match against Cardiff this Sunday where qualification is still very much on the line.
“The key message is, when we’re good, we’re very, very good. And when we’re bad, we can be awful,” he said, adding that moments like this can be a necessary reminder. “Sometimes you can go a little bit carried away, and this is a good way of bringing you back down to earth.”
