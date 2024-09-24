SCHALK Herselman, the well-known South African player with Salcombe RFC, recently cycled for 23 hours non-stop doing circuits from his base at East Soar Outdoor Experience through Salcombe and back to raise funds for Salcombe's vibrant Junior section.
His incredible efforts have raised £2600 so far and the GoFundMe page is still open on the club's website in case anyone wants to make a late donation. The money will go to a range of projects for the junior section.
In the 23 hours it took to complete this epic effort, Schalk's aim was to cycle uphill for an equivalent of the height of Mount Everest and he achieved this with a final elevation tally of 9130 metres.
Club Chairman John Sprague said, “This was a fabulous spontaneous effort by Schalk arranged on the spur of the moment and using the power of social media to spread the word and raise the money. We are very grateful to him and I must buy him a pint to say thank you!”