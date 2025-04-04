Exeter Saracens Women 27-22 Kingsbridge RFC Ladies
THE hard ground of Exeter Saracens hosted a typically bruising encounter between two physical but fair teams in the penultimate league game for newly promoted Kingsbridge.
Earlier in the season, Saracens came away from High House with a convincing win and at home they may well have expected an easier time.
Spurning the prospect of a breakfast-in-bed and a lazy, sunny Mothering Sunday, skipper Hayley Hopkins led valiantly from the start as the Blues faced down their tough opposition with crunching tackles and steely determination.
Recent recruit Lauren Jeffery caught the eye with a couple of meaningful collisions that left the Saracens opposition a little rocked, but not quite unnerved. One such robust tackle left the ball free for the quick-thinking and eye-catching Katie Wreyford to distribute swift ball through the hands for Sophia King to dot down her first try for the Blues in the corner. A great start.
Katie was again instrumental in the second try from the ever-dependable Maddie Grant. Their interlinking play was terrific to watch, even prompting some praise from resident curmudgeon, Nobby Masters, “that was proper rugby” he generously noted.
This youthful, rapid and combative Exeter team were slightly rattled but far from unfazed as they launched waves of well-constructed attacks. Their pace and physicality were proving harder and harder to stop and the first half closed with Kings ahead by 12 points to 10.
A good crowd of home and travelling support were gripped by the tense game unfolding before them.
Kings maintained their confidence, in spite of the home side’s attacking prowess and an excellent break ended with a turnover and an attempted clearance that was superbly charged down by the impressive Abi Lethbridge who shone throughout the game. Centre duo Charlotte Budgen and Chloe Hemmins battled bravely in the hotly contested midfield but Sarries quelled their attacks efficiently.
A 22-drop out was brilliantly thwarted by vice-captain Hannah Gale, she is quickly becoming a firm fan favourite with her ability to read the game, react quickly and forcefully and even the occasional chip through, (rarely recommended for any prop but she seems to get away with it).
Hayley was the recipient of another attempted clearance and she scorched through Sarries brilliantly to score another try for the visitors. As the match wore on, the Exeter fitness began to tell as the Kings’ pack started to lose a little ground where previously they had made some good inroads through Fi Hutchings, Zoe Clacy and Ashleigh Roberts.
The waves of attack began to intensify and some brave tackling, especially Maddie’s last-gasp effort to hold up a try, were taking their toll.
Deservedly though, Sarries broke through for a try of industry and grit. Mercurial magic from Hayley with a chip and score followed before yet another red rush saw Exeter dot down to make the score 22-22.
Kings’ pressure was telling with the game so finely poised and Exeter found themselves on their own try line, having to drop-kick the ball. They fluffed their lines, much to the Kingsbridge fans’ relief but rather than it being the Kingsbridge team’s ball, the referee afforded the home side another opportunity to try again. This baffled and clearly rattled the visitors.
To Exeter’s credit, they took their chance with a well-taken drop and a great display of running rugby to score in the dying seconds and snatch a win while the Kingsbridge team were still scratching their heads.
Hearty congratulations to both teams for an excellent match. It was a tough result for the women in blue but one to learn from and carry over into the next match.