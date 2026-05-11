THE two finalists for the 2025/26 Belli Cup have now been confirmed following the completion of the semi-finals on Saturday, May 9.
On one half of the draw, Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI welcomed Lakeside Athletic to The Rec and were well-beaten by their guests.
First half strikes from Dave Moore, J-Jay Honeywill and Adam Carter had the Plymouth side well on their way. Honeywill notched the fourth after the break and a deflected effort made it five, Aiden Blackie getting a consolation back for Spurs late on.
Lakeside will cross paths with The Windmill at Plainmoor for an all-Plymouth final but the latter didn’t have it quite as easy.
They hosted Paignton Saints and were able to edge them out by three goals to two- Jack Biscoe, Miles Hunt and Brodie Simpson were on target for them.
Whilst that knockout competition has the final showdown still to come, the Dartmouth Cup reached its conclusion on Friday evening (May 8) at the home of Ivybridge Town.
Fin Lyle put Elburton Villa 2nds ahead at Erme Valley after 20 minutes with Ben Moyle then hitting back for Bovey Tracey 2nds in the early stages of the second half.
Elburton went in front once more, this time courtesy of Charlie Jones, and they had one hand on the silverware as added time approached.
With 94 minutes on the clock, Moyle notched once more and the Moorlanders weren’t about to settle for extra-time either, Sam Barnes’ persistence paying off and earning Bovey the most unlikely of late victories.
Onto league action and at the foot of the Premier Division, Buckfastleigh Rangers gave themselves a slither of hope by beating Ilsington Villa 4-1 in their final game. It is only a slither though as a single point for Newton Abbot 66 in their last five games would confirm Bucky’s relegation.
Kingsteignton Athletic had a good result on the road, Ryan Tovagliari scoring the only goal of the game as they edged out True Blues.
Despite WBB taking a six-point lead at the top of Division One, it’s still wide open with four teams in with a chance of promotion.
Wattsies worked hard to beat Mount Gould and fellow high-flyers Barton Athletic were defeated by relegation-threatened Watcombe Wanderers.
Division Two is almost done and dusted, Signal Box Oak Villa having already been presented with the trophy and Babbacombe Corries needing six points from four games to be sure of the runners up spot.
Corries enjoyed a 4–1 win at Paignton Villa 2nds and at the same time, SBOV did them a favour by beating local rivals Drake FC by the same scoreline.
The much-awaited game between the two runaway leaders in division three was a classic that went the way of Kingskerswell who, by beating Galmpton Utd 3-2, return to pole position and will probably stay there. They need just one point from their last three to secure the title.
Battling it out for third are Stoke Gabriel TP 2nds and Newton Abbot 66 2nds. Stoke won 4–2 against South Brent while ’66 didn’t play.
At the bottom, only four points separate the bottom five teams. Totnes and Dartington 2nds were the only one of those five to win on Saturday with a 4–3 result at Ipplepen Athletic 2nds to leave it all very tight.
In Division Four, already promoted Chudleigh Athletic 2nds stayed on course for the title as they scraped by Barton Athletic 2nds by two goals to one.
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