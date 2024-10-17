10 YOUNGSTERS from Kingsbridge Gymnastics Club travelled to Newton Abbot for the South West Tumbling Championships on Sunday, October 13.
The competition is made up of three tumble runs as well as a range and conditioning element. For club level two, in the 9-10 age category, Grace Coleman achieved bronze.
For club level three, in the 7-8 age category, Luna Browne achieved the gold medal. For the 9-10 age category, India Milner achieved silver and Indie Wills achieved gold. In the 11-12 age category, Lyla Stafford achieved a gold medal and finally, in the 13-14 age category, Fleur Everitt achieved bronze.
For club level four in the 9-10 age group, Elsie Stafford placed 5th overall and in the 11-12 age category, Isabel Wood and Agnes Rigby placed joint second with Louisa Wood taking the gold.
Coaches Sandy and Annie are extremely proud of all the girls, they are an absolute credit to the club and themselves. This is currently peak competition season at the moment and their hard work and dedication is paying off, as these results that they’re returning from Newton Abbot with show.
Well done to all of the girls and to their coaches as well.
Pictured, from front to back, are Grace Coleman, Luna Browne, Indie Wills, Agnes Rigby, Isabel Wood, Louisa Wood, Elsie Stafford, Lyla Stafford and Fleur Everitt.