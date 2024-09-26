EIGHT youngsters from Kingsbridge Gymnastics Club travelled to Milton Keynes for a tumbling event on Sunday, September 22.
All of the girls performed impeccably well, achieving placings in the top 10 out of 400 competitors across the day.
For club level four in the 11-12 age category, Louisa Wood placed 6th overall, Isabel Wood 2nd place and Agnes Rigby 1st place.
Luna Browne, India Milner and Fleur Everitt all placed first also, in the age categories 7-8, 9-10 and 13+ respectively.
The day finished with club level five, Imogen Rundle finishing third and Freya Turner fifth in the 13+ age category.
Huge thanks go to all of the parents for supporting the club and the girls. Thanks to Imogen and Freya who also volunteered at the event before competing. Coaches Sandy and Annie are extremely proud of all the girls, they are a credit to themselves and the club so keep up the hard work.
Pictured from left to right are India, Agnes, Imogen, Fleur, Louisa and Isabel.