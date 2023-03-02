JP: That's exactly how we're viewing it at this point in time, certainly on the evidence that's been provided, that they (the FA) consider that next season will be conducted under the same terms and conditions, rules and regulations as any other season. So, at the end of this season promotion and relegation will operate in the same way as per normal with one automatic (promotion) going from (Step) five to four, and then the second place - and this might be important as well to just remember, that the second place normally would dictate the second club playing the third from bottom (at Step 4). What actually happens, if you recall, Exmouth got promoted last year without going into a playoff. The reason for that is because all the 16 clubs would go into a pool, and they would decide – ‘they’ being the FA - would decide then who plays who on a geographical basis. In the case of Exmouth, obviously, there was nobody for them to play so they got automatic promotion. So, it's worth bearing in mind that it doesn't always follow that you will actually participate, and there will be clubs relegated from [Step] five back to six. When you come to [Division] One, there will be the one automatic (promotion) and then the playoffs will operate from two down to five. The dates have been scheduled for that for the 25th and 26th (of April), so two plays five, three plays four, and the final is set for April the 29th. That's how we are looking at it going forward.