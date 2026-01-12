STOKE Gabriel & Torbay Police won one of the four South West Peninsula League East games that took place on Saturday, January 10.
The Bees moved back ahead of Ilfracombe Town and into third place by beating them 3-2 at Broadley Lane.
This pair shared the spoils when they met at Marlborough Park in mid-September and it was Stoke who prevailed on this occasion.
In a lively affair that saw the hosts go down to 10 men twice, once temporarily and once permanently, Ilfracombe took an early lead.
Johan Shaw hit back for Sam Biscoe’s side before Ben Aldous turned the tables in their favour.
Ilfracombe responded to send the teams in level at the break and it was young Elliot Osman with the final say of the day, scoring the winner with 15 minutes left.
Despite their disciplinary issues, Stoke Gabriel held on for the win. They head to Honiton Town on Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.