The wet weather struck again with heavy overnight rain causing the postponement of the Devon County St Luke’s Cup second round tie between Ivybridge Town and Plymouth Parkway because of a waterlogged pitch at Erme Valley on Wednesday evening (Nov 8).
The match has been re-arranged for next Wednesday (Nov 15) with a 7.30pm kick-off.
It was the fourth successive rain off for Ivybridge, who had three away matches washed out at Crediton, Stoke Gabriel and Teignmouth, meaning they have not played since 14 October.
Ivybridge will now be hoping for an improvement in the weather so they can resume their South West Peninsula League campaign with a top of the table clash at home to main rivals Bridport on Saturday (Nov 11).
Unbeaten Ivybridge currently lead the East Division with 37 points from 12 wins and one draw. They have an eight-point advantage over second placed Bridport, who have 29 points from nine wins, two draws and one defeat.
Although teams have still to reach the halfway mark in the league programme, the early indications are that Saturday’s game could have a crucial bearing in deciding the league title – and promotion to the Western League.