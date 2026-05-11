ANOTHER spirited performance from Kingsbridge & Salcombe Hockey Club — rebranded this season as Stick Happens — ended in a narrow defeat in their second game of the campaign, but there were plenty of positives to take away from a fiercely contested encounter in Plymouth.
Despite facing what felt at times like “13 umpires”, KSHC battled hard throughout.
Frustration grew after two major decisions went against them, with the opposition successfully appealing to overturn both a goal and a short corner call. Even so, the side refused to let the setbacks derail their performance.
There were standout moments across the pitch, beginning with Josh Budgen producing a stunning finish from a difficult angle that left teammates and spectators alike in disbelief.
Chris Guard also made his mark on the scoresheet with a superb strike from the top of the area, firing emphatically into the top-left corner.
The team’s other two goals showed the collective spirit and determination that defined the performance, with both coming from excellent passages of teamwork.
There was also praise for Sophie, who showed real resilience after taking a heavy knock during the game before bravely returning to action and continuing to battle for the team.
KSHC’s women also earned recognition for their energy and contribution throughout the match, playing a key role in the side’s strong overall display. The final score was 5-4 to Torbay Torreadors.
Finally, the club extended a huge thank you to Roger, who made the trip to Plymouth to officiate what proved to be a lively and challenging game. His efforts were greatly appreciated by everyone involved.
While the result may not have gone their way, Stick Happens can take confidence from another committed team performance as they continue to build momentum early in the season.
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