KSHC 1s 1-4 Dart 1s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe ladies 1s headed to Dart for a late push-back on Saturday, March 8 for a match that was always going to be tight.
After an even spread of territory and possession in the early stages, Dart broke fast and opened the scoring with a clean strike from the top of the D.
KS ladies pushed on and began to weave connected passes together through the middle of the pitch but unfortunately, Dart doubled their lead and maintained this advantage at the break.
Following a positive and psychology focused half time talk by coach Nikki, KS returned to pitch.
The second half was dampened by the rain that started to fall and two more Dart goals as they left their mark on the game.
A 4-0 deficit didn’t hold back the Cougars from pressing further though and Rachel was on hand to convert a rebound from a penalty corner, making it 4-1.
Two games remain for the team this season and Helen was named as player of the match here for dominating the midfield.
KSHC 2s 2-2 University of Plymouth 3s
K&S 2s meanwhile were at home, taking on Plymouth Uni 3s and starting the game strong.
Amongst many standout performers, Lisa Ansell was magic in the D. She scored two fantastic goals and it would have scored three if it wasn’t for the pesky backing-in rule.
Mel Charnock was excellent at marking this week, marking their best player completely out of the game. Sophie Lake was amazing in goal, stopping so many shots, working really hard to get from one side to the other and even batting a ball straight out of the air.
2-2 was how it finished and the scorer of both goals, Lisa Ansell, was the KS player of the match.
Thanks as always go to Tim and Mark for umpiring and to Creeks End Pub for providing the teas.