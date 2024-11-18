Kingsbridge & Salcombe Hockey Club 1s 2-2 Dart 1s
Saturday, November 16
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Hockey Club 1st team were keen to get back on the pitch and demonstrate the type of team they are having taken some learnings from last week.
With an empowering team talk, a tactical plan hatched and a warm-up complete, KS stepped onto the pitch with first pushback. Dart started hard and fast turning over the ball and putting pressure down the right side of the pitch. Some excellent defending kept the scoresheet clean.
Ten minutes in, KS’ response started to kick in and they started to play their game. Possession evened out and both sides showcased their skills.
Dart had a fast break, a foot in the circle where no advantage was played left their goal disallowed and a short corner awarded. Although their strong strike made it past the keeper, the ball had never left the D and so the game restarted at 0-0.
This near miss put a bit of fire into KS who counter-attacked with pace and a ball struck into the D was jumped on at the post by Charlotte and buried at the back of the net. KS had the momentum going into half time at 1-0 up.
Both sides continued the battle in the second half of the game, KS were determined not to be pushed off the ball.
Protecting the ball meant players from both teams hitting the deck in various forms (some legal challenges, some less so) increasing the heat of the game. Dart came back with a well worked goal which KS responded to with equal pressure.
With Islay pressuring down the wing and into the D, she saw her shot pass the keeper for Charlotte to score her second of the day.
The score went 1-1, 2-1 KS and then Dart sneaked in a final dribble goal (a goal is a goal) for 2-2. The frantic pace and high-quality hockey was maintained to the end of the game and both teams were relieved that they could let their heart rates drop when the final whistle blew.
Thank you to Sarah Budgen for coaching and support on the side line and to Lisa for stepping up as captain. Thank you also to Roger and Mark for umpiring and the Creeks End for providing match teas.
Player of the Match votes were spread across the team with votes for Lou, Rachel B, Helen, Maddie and Lisa but due to her sensational runs, Tess deservedly took the win this week.
On the Sunday, Carina Rogers and Nicky Sheppard went to the West U14 girls and boy’s tournament. They are both training to become hockey umpires and this was an opportunity for them to be coached by West Hockey umpires.
During the day they were able to have great discussions with other umpires about the games and decisions made. They will continue with their training at some league development games and it is brilliant to watch them working towards this goal.
Pictured are the group of umpires in training at the event.