Kingsbridge & Salcombe Ladies 1st XI 12-0 Okehampton 2s
KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Ladies 1st XI delivered a commanding performance on Sunday, March 22, securing a remarkable 12–0 victory away at Okehampton 2s.
From the first whistle, KS set the tone with an aggressive press that kept the hosts pinned inside their own half for long stretches of the match.
The first half showcased Kingsbridge’s sharpness in front of goal, with six well-taken finishes. Julia opened the scoring with two composed strikes, followed by goals from Sarah and Julie as the visitors’ passing combinations carved open the Okehampton defence.
A well-executed penalty corner routine added another, with Debbie finishing clinically to extend the lead. By half-time, KS were firmly in control at 6–0.
The second half brought more of the same: sustained pressure, crisp passing, and relentless attacking intent.
Julia completed her hat-trick with another tidy finish, before Laura K took centre stage with three goals of her own, each the product of smart movement and confident striking.
Two unfortunate Okehampton own goals rounded off the tally as Kingsbridge continued to dominate every area of the pitch.
Throughout the match, KS’s structured press and disciplined defensive shape prevented Okehampton from building any meaningful attacks, ensuring the clean sheet remained intact.
With momentum firmly behind them, Kingsbridge & Salcombe now turn their attention to next week’s big fixture against league leaders Plymouth Lions — a test they’ll approach with confidence after such a comprehensive display.
Kingsbridge & Salcombe HC Ladies 2nd XI v Ocean City 2s
The day prior, on Saturday, March 21, Kingsbridge & Salcombe 2nd Team travelled to Plymouth to face Ocean City 2s for their eighth game of 2026, coming up against a strong opposition on a very warm spring day.
Despite the challenging conditions, the team showed great determination and spirit throughout the match.
A special mention goes to Charlotte in goal, who had an outstanding performance on her hockey goalie debut. She showed real confidence coming out to meet the ball and made several crucial interventions, earning her a well-deserved joint Player of the Match.
Across the pitch, there were some excellent runs both down the wings and through the middle, creating positive attacking opportunities and keeping the pressure on the opposition.
The defence worked tirelessly in the unseasonable heat, staying organised and resilient against a strong Ocean City side.
The team maintained great positive energy throughout, with a solid formation and strong communication evident from start to finish. It was a real team effort, with every player contributing, putting in the hard yards, and showing great fighting spirit.
Although the final score was unfortunate, the performance was full of positives. The team looked well-structured, committed, and determined, with plenty of encouraging signs moving forward.
Player of the match was awarded jointly to Darcey for her excellent work in defence, and Charlotte for an impressive debut performance in goal.
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