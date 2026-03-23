KINGSBRIDGE Kingfishers were pleased to receive over £1000 from The Cove Bar and Restaurant, in Hope Cove, after a successful fundraising evening with the help of Byng’s Pig Racing.
Shelley-Robinson Major, from The Cove, said: “we are so proud to be supporting Kingfishers this year through sponsorship of their County and Regional squads.
“The team spirit and development of the swimmers is fantastic to see, building so many life skills on top of the obvious health benefits.
“They are such an amazing team, and we are so pleased to be able to help where we can through sponsorship and our fundraising events.”
New head coach Conor Morgan is pleased to have The Cove’s backing. “Their donations of racing hats and team kit help our swimmers to stand out and take pride in representing our club and our town.
“Community support of our club helps our young sportspeople feel an extra inch taller when they stand on the starting blocks.”
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