SALCOMBE RFC 1st XV were out for retribution this weekend following their defeat away to Torquay earlier in the season. With a full squad available and confidence high after three consecutive victories, expectations were high at Twomeads.
Salcombe started strongly, keeping Torquay pinned inside their own half for long periods. However, despite the territorial advantage, a combination of handling errors, resilient defence from both sides and missed penalty attempts meant the game remained deadlocked at 0–0 at half-time.
The breakthrough finally came midway through the second half. Following a powerful lineout maul, Salcombe worked the ball down the blindside where Sam Wilkins finished well in the corner to open the scoring. Lee Clarke added the conversion to give the hosts a deserved lead.
Buoyed by the score, the Crabs continued to press, with their defence holding firm and the pack matching a physically imposing Torquay forward unit. Salcombe were soon awarded a penalty, which Clarke coolly slotted to extend the lead.
Torquay were not finished yet, however. After a breakdown error from Salcombe resulted in a penalty deep inside their own 22, Torquay’s heavy forward pack applied sustained pressure before eventually crashing over to get themselves on the scoreboard. The conversion was missed, leaving Salcombe still ahead.
The score served as a wake-up call for the home side. Sensing the need to regain control, Salcombe responded with renewed intensity.
A perfectly executed 50:22 kick from Clarke, followed by an excellent chase from winger Will Willis, almost resulted in a spectacular try under the posts after a quick-thinking lineout, but the score was unfortunately ruled out.
Still hungry, Salcombe continued to attack a tiring Torquay defence. A trademark break from man-of-the-match Kieron Clarke, who burst past several defenders, set the platform.
Slick handling from a combination of backs and forwards created the opportunity for Adam Squire to cross for the final try of the game. Clarke again added the extras to seal a deserved victory.
Next up is a trip to leaders Brixham.
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