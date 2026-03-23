A BUSY few weekends of competition for Kingsbridge Kingfishers Swimming Club members has concluded with the Two Counties Open Meet, contested between clubs in Devon and Cornwall.
Coming home with a grand total of 20 gold, 28 silver and 14 bronze medals from the weekend’s racing, it was more evidence of KKSC’s rise in the region.
Winning gold medals were Diego Clark, Luna Browne, Fabiano Noto, Freddie Stathers, George Tucker, George Stone, Hana Wood, Layla Quiggin and Danny Clack.
Winning silvers and bronzes were Emily Baxter, Daniel Carrick, Emi Charley, Eleanor Rosewarne, Jack Sagar, Lottie Taylor, Dexter Thompson and Ivy Thomson.
A silver medal was also won in the open age category by 36-year-old swimmer Paul Jacobson, who proved that personal bests can be achieved at any age.
He crashed under the 60 second barrier for 100m Freestyle for the first ever time. His inspirational performance was followed up a day later with a PB in the 50m Freestyle.
Also achieving a full set of PBs was KKSC’s swimmer of the meet Isobelle Davis. 6 personal best times out of 6 races was a marvellous achievement.
A remarkable nine KKSC swimmers now have consideration or qualifying times for the South West Regional Championships after Easter, with just one qualifying event remaining.
It has been a busy month for Kingfishers, who finished a close third in the City of Plymouth Swimming League after taking part in the final round at Quayside Leisure Centre.
28 of the club’s younger swimmers also took part in the Devonport Winter Sprinter gala. Mia Hutchings was the Swimmer of the Meet with a gold medal in her first ever gala, while Dexter Thompson won an outstanding four gold medals.
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