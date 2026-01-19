KINGSBRIDGE & Salcombe Hockey ladies hosted their much-anticipated inter-club fixture on Saturday, January 17, as the first team faced the second team in a competitive and spirited match.
Despite the final scoreline of 7–0, the contest was far from one-sided, with the 2s displaying determination, defensive organisation, and several threatening attacking moments.
The first half was tightly contested, with the 2s applying excellent defensive pressure that disrupted the 1s’ attacking flow.
Kingsbridge 1s found it challenging to break through a disciplined back line, and it wasn’t until just before half-time that the deadlock was broken. Julia capitalised on a rare defensive gap, giving the 1s a narrow 1–0 lead at the break.
The second half saw the 1s begin to settle into their rhythm, building their passing game and allowing the ball to do the work.
Increased pace and fluidity in possession enabled them to stretch the play and create space out wide.
Despite this, the 2s continued to defend valiantly, seeing some stand out tackles from Captain Darcey, Charlotte and JL. This led to several fast breaks from the 2s, with skilful interplay coming close to breaching the 1s’ defensive line.
As the game progressed, the 1s converted a series of well-constructed team moves, with goals from Maddie, Kerly, and another from Julia.
Their sustained possession and composure in the attacking third saw the score steadily increase.
In the final moments, the 1s were awarded a penalty stroke. Kerly struck powerfully down the centre, but 2s GK Sophie reacted superbly, making an expert save on the final whistle.
A competitive and enjoyable derby saw both teams showcase the Kingsbridge & Salcombe’s depth, development, and resilience—promising signs for the second half of the season.
Thank you to Endurance Life for their sponsorship of the club’s new away match shirts; worn by the 1s as the official away team. Thanks also go to the umpires and to Creeks.
